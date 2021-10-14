Bindi Irwin Shares Happy Family Photos Featuring Baby Grace, 6 Months: 'My World'
Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin posed with their pet dogs and 6-month-old baby Grace Warrior for the new family photos
Family fun time!
Bindi Irwin, on Thursday, shared a pair of family photos on Instagram featuring husband Chandler Powell, her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, plus baby daughter Grace Warrior, 6 months.
The family smiles for the camera in the first snapshot, then looking at Grace with adoration in the second. Their pet dogs Stella and Piggy also posed for the photos.
"My world. ❤️," Bindi, 23, captioned the post.
For International Day of the Girl earlier this week, Terri, 57, shared a photo of Bindi and her granddaughter, writing on Twitter, "Girls deserve equality, education, opportunity, and hope for the future. Girls should grow up to achieve their goals and become leaders in their chosen fields. We must let a girl's light shine and imbue her with strength, optimism, and power. Always."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Sticks Out Her Tongue in New 'Favourite' Photo with Chandler Powell
Bindi and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary March 25.
Celebrating Grace's 6-month birthday late last month, Bindi shared more sweet photos of her daughter, writing, "We love you beyond description." Then, in the comment section, Powell wrote, "That smile gets me every time ❤️."
Last week, Bindi shared on Instagram that her baby girl now "pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we're about to take a photo," which the new mom said she loves.
Earlier this summer, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace. "When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said at the time. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."