Bindi Irwin Shares Happy Family Photos Featuring Baby Grace, 6 Months: 'My World'

Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin posed with their pet dogs and 6-month-old baby Grace Warrior for the new family photos

Family fun time!

Bindi Irwin, on Thursday, shared a pair of family photos on Instagram featuring husband Chandler Powell, her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, plus baby daughter Grace Warrior, 6 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family smiles for the camera in the first snapshot, then looking at Grace with adoration in the second. Their pet dogs Stella and Piggy also posed for the photos.

For International Day of the Girl earlier this week, Terri, 57, shared a photo of Bindi and her granddaughter, writing on Twitter, "Girls deserve equality, education, opportunity, and hope for the future. Girls should grow up to achieve their goals and become leaders in their chosen fields. We must let a girl's light shine and imbue her with strength, optimism, and power. Always."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary March 25.

Celebrating Grace's 6-month birthday late last month, Bindi shared more sweet photos of her daughter, writing, "We love you beyond description." Then, in the comment section, Powell wrote, "That smile gets me every time ❤️."

bindi irwin family Credit: bindi irwin/ instagram

Last week, Bindi shared on Instagram that her baby girl now "pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we're about to take a photo," which the new mom said she loves.