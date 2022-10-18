Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie.

On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.

In the picture, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, and Powell, 25, smile for the camera while Grace is engrossed with the large leaf as she holds it in her hand.

"Me: Let's take a family photo! Grace: I love this leaf with all my heart 🍁," Irwin captioned the funny photo.

Last week, Irwin posted a sweet set of pictures on Instagram featuring her and daughter Grace and one of their pet dogs, Piggy.

In the cute shots, Irwin sat crisscrossed in a field of grass while Grace wrapped her arms around her mom. Their dog Piggy sat happily in front of the mother-daughter duo, looking off into the distance.

"These moments with my family are the best part of life," Irwin captioned the post.

Irwin recently chatted with PEOPLE about her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world," Irwin continued. "Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."