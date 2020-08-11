Bindi Irwin Expecting First Child with Husband Chandler Powell

"It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," wrote Bindi Irwin on Instagram

Bindi Irwin is pregnant!

On Tuesday, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 22, announced on Instagram that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot on March 25 after becoming engaged last July.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin captioned the photo early Tuesday, which showed herself smiling alongside Powell, 23, as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby-on-the-way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued. "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Added Irwin: "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️"

Powell commented on his wife's post, writing, "You’re going to be the best mother ❤️"

On his Instagram account, Powell also shared the happy news, reflecting on his excitement in becoming a dad.

"We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021," he wrote. "Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."

Sharing the vows she read to Powell at their nuptials, along with an image of the couple at their wedding, Irwin told fans in April that she aims to "hold onto love no matter what the world throws our way."