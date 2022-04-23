Bindi Irwin also shared a sweet photo of little Grace meeting the family's cockatoo, Occa, earlier this week

Bindi Irwin Enjoys a Night at the Zoo with 'Little One' Grace Warrior

Grace Warrior shares her family's love for the zoo!

In an Instagram post Saturday, mom Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a sweet picture of her and her daughter Grace spending some quality time at the Australia Zoo. In the photo, Grace can be seen smiling as she walked holding onto her mother's hand.

"Evenings @australiazoo with my little love," Bindi wrote in the caption, tagging the place where Grace celebrated her 1st birthday last month.

Grace Warrior Twins with Mom Bindi Irwin, Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Family Cockatoo: 'Family Forever' Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Earlier this week, Bindi shared another sweet photo of her and husband Chandler Powell's daughter as she met the family's cockatoo, named Occa.

In the adorable snap, Grace smiles as she gazes at the bird beside her mom and grandma Terri Irwin. Bindi raved about her daughter twinning with her and Steve Irwin, also including throwback photos of herself and her late father posing with Occa.

"Family forever. 💛 These photographs brought me to tears," Bindi captioned the post. "Grace spending time with sweet Occa who we rescued over 20 years ago. Every time he talks to her, she beams with happiness."

Over the past year, Bindi has often shared photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Prior to giving birth to Grace, Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that her father likely would have been a loving grandfather.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

She noted that she'll always have documentaries and photos to give baby Grace a glimpse at who her grandfather was.

At the time, Bindi also said her daughter's nickname, Wildlife Warrior, was a tribute to her father in an interview with The Bump.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," the Animal Planet star explained.