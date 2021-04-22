Watch Bindi Irwin's Hilarious Reaction to Dinosaur-Themed Nursery for Her Daughter Grace

Robert Irwin and Chandler Powell surprise Bindi Irwin in the Crikey! It's a Baby! clip from before daughter Grace Warrior's birth

Bindi Irwin got a prehistoric scare before the arrival of her baby.

In a new clip from the discovery+ special Crikey! It's a Baby!, which debuts Sunday, Bindi's little brother Robert, 17, and her husband Chandler Powell surprise her with a dinosaur-themed nursery at the Australia Zoo — complete with a life-like t-rex (named Bruce!) standing ominously over the crib. The clip aired on Good Morning America Thursday.

"Oh my God!" says Bindi, 22, when she sees the setup for the first time, as Robert and Chandler laugh. "What is that?! That just gave me the biggest heart attack of my life!"

Robert jokes to the cameras, "She can't even articulate how much she loves it."

According to Bindi, since her mom Terri Irwin decided her grandmother nickname would be Bunny, they incorporated the furry animals into the room's design.

"With my sweetheart mum being called 'Bunny' I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs. Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl's nursery," Bindi said.

Bindi also told The Bump at the time that she is excited to raise Grace to be proactive about protecting wildlife.

"We actually live right in the middle of the zoo! Australia Zoo is like a resort for wildlife, a sanctuary dedicated to conservation and education," she said. "... Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can. I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations."

She added, "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. ... I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."