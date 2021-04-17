Bindi Irwin Shows Off 3-Week-Old Daughter Grace's Adorable Wombat Onesie: 'Our Beautiful Girl'

Grace Warrior is ready for life at Australia Zoo!

In a new Instagram post from the zoo operated by the Irwin family, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter is adorably dressed in a onesie adorned with a wombat. The couple welcomed Grace, their first child, on March 25.

"Grace is already settling into life at #AustraliaZoo and she's doing it in style!" the caption on the post reads. "How cute is her wombat onesie?! You can check out the entire Baby Wildlife Warrior range and support conservation by visiting shop.australiazoo.com.au 💕."

"Our beautiful girl," Bindi, 22, commented.

Last week, Powell, 24, shared a series of new photos on Instagram of their newborn as they celebrated Grace turning 2 weeks old. In the heartwarming family photos, Powell is cradling Grace while Bindi cuddles close to her daughter and holds up a sign reading "two weeks old."

"Two weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I'm already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I'm proud of it!" Powell captioned the post.

Bindi praised Powell in the comments for being "the greatest husband and father," adding, "You are our world. ❤️."

In her birth announcement, Bindi shared the emotional meaning behind Grace's name and how it honors her late dad Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she wrote on Instagram. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."