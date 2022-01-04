Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Warrior Adorably Tries to Work the TV Remote: 'Mood'

"Definitely my genes coming through here," Chandler Powell jokingly commented on wife Bindi Irwin's post

Following her official television debut on Crikey! It's the Irwins, Grace Warrior is now trying to figure out how to work the remote!

On Sunday, proud mom Bindi Irwin — who shares baby Grace with husband Chandler Powell — posted an adorable video on Instagram of the 9-month-old babbling and blowing raspberries as she sat propped up on a couch, fumbling with a remote control.

"You trying to figure out how to work it?" Irwin, 23, could be heard asking Grace off-camera.

"Sorry it's so hard to figure out. It's got a lot of buttons," she told her daughter, who sported a fashion-forward floral onesie in the clip.

"Mood. Grace, I love you SO much," Irwin captioned the post, to which Powell, 25, jokingly replied in the comments: "Definitely my genes coming through here😂."

On New Year's Day, Crikey! It's the Irwins returned for its fourth season, during which Grace appears for the first time on the family reality show.

"Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my entire life," Irwin said in a clip ahead of the season premiere.

Grace Irwin Introduced For The First Time On-Screen In Cricky! It's the Irwins Credit: Animal Planet

Further in the preview, Irwin gushed over her newborn, who was 3 months old at the time of filming, and the adorable mannerisms she is already exhibiting.

"She's so cute because she smiles with her whole body," said the former Dancing with the Stars contestant in a confessional.

"I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and] a new challenge," Irwin added. Later in the sneak peek, the conservationist said in a confessional that she has "never worried so much in my life because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100 percent of the time."

Irwin continued, "But I am also happier than ever just being with my family and enjoying time together."