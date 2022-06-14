The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet photo of her day out in the rain with her 14-month-old daughter

Bindi Irwin Is Proud 'Umbrella Holder' as She Enjoys Rainy Day with Daughter Grace, 14 Months

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h

Bindi Irwin isn't letting a little rain get in her way!

On Monday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a special moment with daughter Grace Warrior as the two were photographed walking down the side of the road in the rain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the proud mom held a green umbrella over them, Grace, whom Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell, stomped through the water in a snowsuit and white knit hat.

"Mama = umbrella holder & puddle splash supporter," Irwin captioned the shot of her hovering over the toddler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irwin and Powell, 25, live and work at the Australia Zoo alongside Irwin's mom Terri, 57, and brother Robert, 18.

Grace has gotten so comfortable living at the zoo, says Irwin, that she's often perplexed when she sees someone who isn't wearing their usual khakis uniform.

"Our current battle is if you're not wearing khaki, Grace gets pretty weirded out," Irwin told PEOPLE in May. "Living in the zoo, where we have a family of 400 people all wearing khaki, if she sees someone not wearing it, she's like, 'You are new and different. What's happening?' "

Irwin recently wrote a special message to Grace on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two spending time together on the beach.