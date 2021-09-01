Chandler Powell Jokes Baby Grace Warrior, 5 Months, Is Already 'Teaching Me How to Wrangle an Owl'

Daddy's girl!

On Tuesday, Chandler Powell shared a pair of photos smiling with baby daughter Grace Warrior, 5 months, who played with an owl toy while sitting in his lap.

"Grace Warrior teaching me how to wrangle an owl on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Our girl is a Wildlife Warrior for sure! 🦉," he captioned the post.

In the comment section, Powell's wife Bindi Irwin wrote, "Dadda's buddy ❤️ I love you both so much."

Celebrating Father's Day in June, Powell wrote on Instagram, "First ever Father's Day for me this year. Thank you Grace for making me a dad ❤️ I love you so much." Additionally, Bindi, 23, honored her husband, as well as her late dad Steve Irwin and her father-in-law.

"Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law," she wrote at the time. "My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings."

"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite," she added, alongside a photo of her husband with their daughter, whom they welcomed in March on their one-year wedding anniversary.