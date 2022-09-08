Bindi Irwin Twins with Daughter Grace as She Jokes, 'Khaki Isn't Just a Color, It's an Attitude'

Grace Warrior is becoming a wildlife warrior!

On Wednesday, Bindi Irwin shared an adorable photo on Instagram of herself and her 17-month old daughter twinning in khaki outfits.

Irwin, 24, wore an Australia Zoo khaki button-down and green pants, while Grace wore a collared khaki jumper. They appeared to be on the zoo grounds in the snap.

"Khaki isn't just a colour, it's an attitude.🤎," Irwin captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, "#WildlifeWarriors."

While many commenters remarked how much Grace takes after her mama, several wrote that the toddler resembles Chandler Powell more and more.

"So cute. Looking just like Daddy," one wrote while another said, "Grace is so like her Daddy."

On Saturday, Powell, 25, posted a sweet clip of Grace attempting to help him feed their chickens.

"Being Grace's dada is my favorite thing on Earth and these moments will stay with me forever," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the video, Powell joked about how much he loved chicken food when Grace pretended to feed him instead. "That's so tasty, no wonder they like it so much," Powell told his daughter.

Irwin wrote in the comments section of the post, "❤️❤️❤️ Grace always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents … it's a big job!"

Powell also posted a family photo last week with Irwin and their daughter. While the couple wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in her khaki jumper.

In the caption, the dad honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comment section at the time.