Bindi Irwin Gifts Daughter Grace 'Her First Khakis' for 1-Month Birthday Celebration with Tortoises

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her daughter Grace Warrior's 1-month birthday with a beloved Irwin family tradition.

On Sunday the Crikey! It's a Baby!, 22, shared cute photos of baby Grace in "her first khakis" as she marked the occasion with some reptilian friends. "To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," Irwin shared on Instagram.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess," the mom of one added. "I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Her husband Chandler Powell, 24, also shared a video of the proud moment. "One month of life with our beautiful girl," the proud dad wrote. "She's already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first baby on March 25, which was also their first wedding anniversary. The couple's journey to parenthood will be documented in the Discovery+ special Crikey! It's a Baby!, which premieres on Sunday.

In the latest sneak peek for the special, Bindi reminisces about her late father Steve Irwin. "It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him," she said of Grace's iconic grandfather.

"And it's devastating because I'll never get to watch that connection," Bindi continued. "But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was. It's hard that he's not here, because out of everyone in the world, he would have loved her the most. He would have loved her so much."