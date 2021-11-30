Bindi Irwin Has 'Tears of Happiness' After Daughter Grace Sees Her First Christmas Tree

Baby Grace Warrior is already loving her first holiday season.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a sweet video of her and husband Chandler Powell, 24, showing their 8-month-old daughter her first Christmas tree.

In the clip, Bindi and Powell walk into the room holding Grace as she gets her first look at the decorated tree. As Michael Bublé's "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" played in the background, the new parents fawned over their baby girl as she smiled at the lights and touched the ornaments.

"Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I'm crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned the post.

"The sweetest little moments❤️," Powell wrote in the comments.

He also shared the same video on his own Instagram account, writing, "Her reaction to seeing the tree for the very first time makes me unbelievably happy❤️ I love my girls and am so excited for Grace's first Christmas🎄."

The family has been patiently waiting for the Christmas season to arrive. Earlier this month, Irwin shared an adorable photo to Instagram of her family wearing matching Australia Zoo holiday sweaters — except for her brother Robert, whom Bindi joked "didn't get the memo."

In the snap, the new mom is holding Grace, who looked too cute while waving at the camera in her mini red sweater.

Next to her was Powell, who wore a green holiday t-shirt, and her mom Terri, who matched baby Grace in a red sweater. Robert stood next to his mom in his usual khaki uniform while holding a koala.