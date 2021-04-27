The adorable clip posted by Bindi Irwin on Monday shows 4-week-old baby Grace kicking her feet as she wears her own Australia Zoo khaki shirt

Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Video of Her Baby Girl Hanging with Tortoises: 'Little Wildlife Warrior'

Grace Warrior is already one with the wildlife!

Bindi Irwin's 4-week-old daughter looks perfectly at home in a sweet video shared to Instagram by her mama on Monday, showing two small tortoises crawling around on a blanket above her head.

Taken in honor of her 1-month age milestone, the clip features baby Grace kicking her feet while wearing a sweet patterned pajama set and striped yellow-and-white hat — finished off with her very own Australia Zoo khaki button-up, embroidered with her name.

"Our little Wildlife Warrior. 💗🐢," Irwin, 22, captioned the footage.

On Sunday, Irwin shared cute photos of baby Grace in "her first khakis" as she marked the occasion with her new reptilian friends.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," the Crikey! It's a Baby! star shared on Instagram.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess," Irwin added. "I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Her husband Chandler Powell also shared a video of the proud moment, writing in his accompanying caption, "One month of life with our beautiful girl, She's already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

Irwin and Powell, 24, welcomed their first baby on March 25, which also happened to be their first wedding anniversary.

Ahead of Grace's 1-month milestone, the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum shared a sweet photo of her husband posing with their daughter on Instagram and Twitter, alongside a "note of gratitude" for the new dad.

"A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband," Irwin wrote. "Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️"