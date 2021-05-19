Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell adopted Piggy the dog in 2019 and welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25

Bindi Irwin Cuddles with Baby Grace in Sweet Family Photo Featuring Dog Piggy: 'We Love You'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's beloved dog is spending some quality time with the newest member of their family, Grace Warrior.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Powell, 24, shared a sweet photo of wife Bindi, 22, cuddling with their 7-week-old daughter as Piggy the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel looked on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My girls ❤️," Powell captioned the picture, to which the new mom replied in the comments section, "We love you ❤️."

Bindi Irwin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple adopted Piggy in 2019, just months after they got engaged on Irwin's birthday. At the time, Powell said that he couldn't wait "to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home."

"Here's to the next incredible life chapter," Bindi wrote on Instagram after welcoming the pup into their home. "So much love and light."

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace, their first child together, on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

Bindi continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Recently, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing a heartwarming message to her newborn.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," Bindi posted on Instagram, along with two portraits of her and Powell's families including a drawing that included Steve holding his granddaughter in his arms.