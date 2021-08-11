"Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!" Powell said in the Instagram post

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Tries to 'Get the Right Selfie Angle' in Adorable Video

Powell, 24, shared an Instagram video on Tuesday showing the 4-month-old's adorable reaction to seeing herself on screen as her father recorded a video on his cellphone.

"Grace trying to get the right selfie angle on our daily 'dad-venture'😂 Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!" Powell captioned the clip of him walking down a dirt road with Grace cradled in his arms.

Earlier this month, Irwin, 23, posted a series of cute photos of her daughter grabbing for her mother's phone while she took selfies.

"This girl … loves a selfie," the television personality wrote alongside the carousel of sweet shots.

Irwin went on a brief social media hiatus this summer to focus on her family and mental health two months after giving birth to Grace on March 25 — which also happened to be her one-year wedding anniversary with Powell.

"I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙," she wrote on Instagram in June.

One month later, Irwin returned to the photo-sharing site with a series of her favorite images from the month prior, many of which included her husband and daughter.

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us," Irwin wrote at the time. "Infinite love and gratitude in my heart."

Parenthood has already been tough but rewarding for the young couple. In June, Irwin told PEOPLE that her first few days of motherhood were surreal.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Irwin said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

"I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time," Powell said. "That was incredible to watch."