Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together on March 25

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share New Photos of Daughter Grace Warrior 1 Week After Her Birth

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are loving life as a family of three!

On Thursday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, and her husband, 24, shared some adorable family pictures to mark one week with their daughter, Grace Warrior.

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," Irwin captioned a set of photos on Instagram of herself and Powell in matching black ensembles. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

In one photo, Irwin cradles Grace, who had a badge with the text "one week old" laid on top of her. Irwin shared the same photo to her Instagram Story as well.

On his own Instagram account, Powell posted a similar shot, writing, "One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect," alongside his post.

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child together on March 25. The new parents — who tied the knot back in March 2020 — shared snapshots of the newborn and announced her arrival on Instagram.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," Irwin explained in her heartfelt caption. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

On his own Instagram page, Chandler posted the same photos, writing a sweet caption about welcoming his daughter into the world.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️"

The couple said that their daughter was born at 5:52 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. and 7 oz., measuring 20 inches long.

Bindi first announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in August 2020 and kept fans up to date on her experiences on the journey to becoming a parent.

Later this month, Irwin's road to motherhood will be showcased in a new television special.