Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Clip of Daughter Grace Playing with Tortoise: Watch

The 11-month-old little girl loves animals just like her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Tortoise time!

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared an adorable video of their 11-month-old daughter Grace Warrior playing with a small tortoise while sitting on a blanket in the grass.

In the sweet clip, baby Grace watches as the animal crawls toward her before she gently puts her hand on top of the tortoise's shell. Grace looks too cute for the sunny outing, wearing a blue gingham dress and a pink headband with a bow.

"I'm starting to think her favourite animals are tortoises. 🐢," the proud parents captioned the post.

In January, Irwin, 23, posted a heartwarming compilation video on Instagram of her baby girl bonding with wildlife at her family's Australia Zoo.

"Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child," the conservationist captioned the clip.

Set to the classic song "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, the video begins with Irwin holding the infant, who playfully reaches toward the camera. Throughout the video, the family spends time with a variety of animals, including birds, kangaroos and snakes.

Last year, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she wants Grace to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.

"We actually live right in the middle of the zoo! Australia Zoo is like a resort for wildlife, a sanctuary dedicated to conservation and education," she said at the time. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations."