Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Says 'Every Day Is Incredible' with His Pregnant Wife

The young couple announced that they are expecting their first child together earlier this month

Chandler Powell is loving life and says "every day is incredible" with his pregnant wife, Bindi Irwin.

On Monday, the 23-year-old Florida native posted a sweet photo of the two, where Powell is seen with his arm extended to take the selfie shot as Irwin, 22, stands closely beside him. The pair both smile and gaze into the camera as a mossy area of Queensland serves as the photo's backdrop.

"I married my best friend," Powell began the caption to his post. "We recently found out our family is growing, and we’ve spent the past few weeks helping research crocodiles on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Far North Queensland."

"Every day is incredible with my beautiful wife🐊❤️," he added.

Social media commentators shared the love in the comment section of the post, where one Instagram user wrote, "You guys are really living your best lives!!! So happy for y’all!! 💙," as another added, "I can’t wait to see the baby bump 😍."

The loving shot of the two comes just weeks after Irwin and Powell announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot on March 25 after getting engaged last July.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin captioned the photo in mid-August, which showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby-on-the-way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," she continued. "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️," Irwin added as Powell commented on his wife's post, writing, "You’re going to be the best mother ❤️."

On his own Instagram account, Powell also shared the happy news, reflecting on his excitement in becoming a dad.