Bindi Irwin Shares 'Note of Gratitude' for Chandler Powell Ahead of Baby Grace's 1-Month Birthday

Bindi Irwin is sharing her love for her husband Chandler Powell ahead of their daughter Grace Warrior's one-month birthday.

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet photo of Powell posing with Grace on Instagram and Twitter, alongside a "note of gratitude" for the new dad.

"A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband," she wrote. "Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️ @chandlerpowell."

Irwin and Powell, 24, welcomed their first child together on March 25. The new parents — who tied the knot back in March 2020 — shared snapshots of the newborn and announced her arrival on Instagram.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s," Irwin explained in her heartfelt caption.

The mom of one continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

On his own Instagram page, Powell posted the same photos, writing a sweet caption about welcoming his daughter into the world.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," he wrote. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️

Earlier this month, Powell shared a series of new photos on Instagram of their newborn as they celebrated Grace turning 2 weeks old. In the heartwarming family photos, Powell is cradling Grace while Bindi cuddles close to her daughter and holds up a sign reading "two weeks old."

"Two weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I'm already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I'm proud of it!" Powell captioned the post.