Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Take Grace, 15 Months, on Family Road Trip: See Photos!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are making precious memories with their daughter.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, and husband Powell, 25, shared several photos from a family road trip in a joint Instagram post on Friday. The pictures show daughter Grace Warrior, 15 months, exploring with her parents, as well as running and laughing with Bindi and sitting in Powell's arms.

"Family road trip and Grace's new word is 'sheep,'" she captioned the photos. "Happy days. 🤍"

The family of three was joined on the trip by Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin. The extended family resides together at the Australia Zoo and all are living the legacy of patriarch Steve Irwin.

Bindi and Powell have been soaking up all of their daughter's firsts. In May, Bindi shared an adorable Instagram video of Grace calling out to her dad.

Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace and husband Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

In the clips, the proud parents are all smiles as baby Grace gazes at the camera and repeatedly says "Dada." Bindi sweetly mimics Grace while Powell cheers her on, saying, "That's great!"

"My heart when Grace says 'Dada'. ❤️," Bindi captioned the post before her husband commented, "The sweetest sound❤️."

Bindi reflected on her first year of motherhood earlier this year, telling PEOPLE that she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she shared.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell told PEOPLE. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."