Grace Warrior loves to explore with her family!

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell took their 15-month-old daughter Grace to visit a lighthouse on the beach Thursday, where the family of three snapped sweet photos together. Bindi's mom Terri Irwin also joined for the special occasion and was photographed holding her granddaughter and explaining something to her during the outing.

In the series of photos posted on Bindi's Instagram Stories, baby Grace looks too cute in a pair of blue pants and a light pink vest. She poses with her parents in front of the lighthouse and is also photographed exploring the area on her own.

In another picture, Bindi, 23, and Powell, 25, hold on to their little girl while playing in the sand in front of the ocean.

Earlier this month, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star shared a slew of adorable photos on Instagram of her and her Grace walking on the beach.

"These smiles and hugs make my life 💙," she captioned the smiling shots.

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, 18, shared additional outdoor photos with the toddler on his page Thursday.

"Some Grace cuteness to brighten your day," the proud uncle captioned the two photos of himself and Grace in a garden. "She loves exploring!"

In May, Bindi and Powell shared some of their reflections on their first year as parents exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple marveled at how much they've learned in such a short time.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell said. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."