Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Enjoy Their 'First Family Dinner Adventure' with Baby Grace

Bindi Irwin is enjoying spending time with her loved ones.

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a sweet snapshot to social media of her family of three. The image featured her and husband Chandler Powell posing with their daughter Grace Warrior, 7 weeks, while surrounded by lush greenery.

"First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl," the new mom wrote in the caption of her post.

"I'm a proud mama," Bindi added.

The family of three's special outing came just one week after Bindi celebrated her first Mother's Day. To mark the special occasion, she shared a heartwarming message to her newborn on social media.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram, alongside two portraits of her and Powell's families. The post also featured a drawing that included her late father Steve Irwin holding his granddaughter in his arms.

"Thank you to 'The Monkey Brush' for bringing my family and Chandler's together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans," Bindi wrote, adding, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

Bindi and Powell, 24, welcomed Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

When announcing her baby's birth, Bindi revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."