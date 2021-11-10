Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Spent First Solo Dinner Date Showing the Waiter Photos of Baby Grace

"We went out to dinner at this lovely restaurant, and we weren't gone for more than an hour before we were talking about Grace," Bindi Irwin tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's daughter Grace Warrior just turned 7 months old, and the new parents say their lives revolve around their little girl.

"Time has no meaning for us anymore," Irwin says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "If you ask me what the date is today, I have no idea, but I can tell you that Grace is making a new squeaking sound."

"It's really funny," she adds. "That's how we calculate our days now. We are just so absorbed that everything has to do with her."

Irwin, 23, and Powell, 24 — who appear together on Crikey! It's the Irwins (new episodes air in December on Animal Planet) recently enlisted Irwin's mom, Terri, who goes by Bunny instead of Grandma, to babysit for their first date night as parents.

"We went out to dinner at this lovely restaurant, and we weren't gone for more than an hour before we were talking about Grace and showing the waiter her photos," Irwin says with a laugh. "You think, 'Oh, we're not going to be those parents,' but you are. It's just inevitable."

Adds Powell: "We love seeing the world through her eyes."

Grace's latest milestones include crawling and eating solid foods. "The more bland the flavor, the more she likes it," says Irwin, who makes all of Grace's meals. "We're trying to introduce her to all of these fun new flavors, and she's just like, 'I'm not keen, guys.' "

