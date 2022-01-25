Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate Daughter Grace Turning 10 Months Old: 'Our Beautiful Angel'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are marking another big milestone for daughter Grace Warrior.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, and her husband of nearly two years celebrated their daughter turning 10 months old with an adorable photo shoot that was shot by Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel. ❤️," the proud parents both posted on Instagram, alongside a trio of precious pictures of Grace playing with bubbles while sitting on a blanket in the grass.

Just the day before, Bindi shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Powell, Robert, and Grace during the shoot, writing, "Grace's hat string is a tiny moustache in this photo and I love it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the snap, Grace can be seen taking a little snooze while her dad pushes her in her stroller. Robert, 18, stands next to the father-daughter duo with his camera in tow as Bindi snaps a selfie of the foursome.

Bindi and her husband, 25, are no strangers to showing off their little bundle of joy on social media.

Earlier this month, the wildlife conservationist gave fans an inside look at Grace's adorable habit — poking the lens whenever she sees a camera — calling it her "new favorite thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photo from Evening Walk with Baby Grace: 'Best Part of My Day'

Additionally, Bindi showed off the new tattoo she got on Jan. 6 in dad Steve's handwriting, which honors both her late father and her daughter, as she explained in a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior.' That's how her name was born," she wrote. "This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."