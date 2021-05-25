Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Introduce Daughter Grace, 2 Months, to Koala: 'The Best Giggles'

Bindi Irwin's daughter is already getting acquainted with wildlife!

On Monday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star's husband Chandler Powell shared a photo on Instagram of them with their daughter Grace Warrior, 2 months, as the baby girl got face to face with a koala from their Australia Zoo. The new parents smiled as Grace locked eyes with the animal.

"2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we've met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior," Powell wrote. The proud mom commented, "Our gorgeous little Wildlife Warrior princess. 💗"

Bindi gave birth to Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of her wedding. Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she wants her child to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.

"We actually live right in the middle of the zoo! Australia Zoo is like a resort for wildlife, a sanctuary dedicated to conservation and education," she said at the time. "We have a wildlife hospital that has rescued and rehabilitated over 100,000 sick, injured and orphaned animals with the goal of giving every patient a second chance at life in the wild. Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can."

"I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations," continued Bindi.

"My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

Bindi went on to share how her late dad Steve Irwin's mission continues on today.

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation. My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,' " she said. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."