Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Meets Adorable Baby Kangaroos: 'Our Human Joey'

Baby Grace Warrior is already taking after her mama!

Chandler Powell shared a sweet photograph over the weekend as wife Bindi Irwin introduced their newborn daughter to some baby kangaroos.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey," Powell, 24, captioned one sweet snap of the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, holding their daughter, 3 months, while surrounded by several of the zoo animals.

In the cute photo, Grace seems completely focused on one particular kangaroo who went right up to the pair. Watching the meeting with a big smile on her face, Bindi proudly embraced her baby girl.

"Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," Powell added of the successful introduction.

Last month, the proud parents shared another family snap to celebrate the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to their daughter.

In the photo taken outside of the aptly-named Grace's Bird Garden, the new mom cradles her daughter in her arms while surrounded by her husband, brother Robert, and mom Terri Irwin.

Another photo showed the family sitting together on a bench while gazing at Grace, who wore an orange sweater and white beanie for the occasion.

The opening of the exhibit came one week after Bindi announced on Instagram she would be taking a break from social media to focus on her family.

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she captioned a sweet black-and-white mother-daughter photo.

"I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)," she added.

Powell responded to his wife's message, calling her the "strongest and most beautiful person."