Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Matches Her Parents in Adorable Khaki Jumper

One big khaki family!

On Tuesday, Chandler Powell posted a sweet family photo with wife Bindi Irwin and their 16-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, all matching in khaki outfits for the adorable selfie.

While Powell and Irwin wear the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down, baby Grace looks adorable in a khaki jumper with a collar.

Along with the photo, the dad of one, 25, honored his wife, 23, with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he writes. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comments.

Last week, Powell shared another fun moment with his daughter as the two enjoyed a kangaroo sighting.

"Our 'we spotted a mob of kangaroos' faces😊🦘," he captioned a sweet selfie with Grace.

Over the past year, Irwin has passed down her dad's love for wildlife to her daughter, often sharing photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Steve Irwin (aka the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

Prior to giving birth to Grace, Irwin told Entertainment Tonight that her father Steve Irwin likely would have been a loving grandfather.

Bindi Irwin Instagram

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," she said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

At the time, Irwin also said her daughter's nickname, Wildlife Warrior, was a tribute to her father in an interview with The Bump.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," the Animal Planet star explained.

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe," Irwin added of her little girl.