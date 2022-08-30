Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Matches Her Parents in Adorable Khaki Jumper

Chandler Powell posted a heartfelt Instagram post honoring his wife Bindi Irwin for being the "one tough mama"

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 11:37 AM
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell and daughter Grace
Photo: Chandler Powell/Instagram

One big khaki family!

On Tuesday, Chandler Powell posted a sweet family photo with wife Bindi Irwin and their 16-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, all matching in khaki outfits for the adorable selfie.

While Powell and Irwin wear the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down, baby Grace looks adorable in a khaki jumper with a collar.

Along with the photo, the dad of one, 25, honored his wife, 23, with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he writes. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Powell shared another fun moment with his daughter as the two enjoyed a kangaroo sighting.

"Our 'we spotted a mob of kangaroos' faces😊🦘," he captioned a sweet selfie with Grace.

Over the past year, Irwin has passed down her dad's love for wildlife to her daughter, often sharing photos of Grace spending time with the animals at the family's zoo. Steve Irwin (aka the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

Prior to giving birth to Grace, Irwin told Entertainment Tonight that her father Steve Irwin likely would have been a loving grandfather.

Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful.
Bindi Irwin Instagram

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," she said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

At the time, Irwin also said her daughter's nickname, Wildlife Warrior, was a tribute to her father in an interview with The Bump.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," the Animal Planet star explained.

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe," Irwin added of her little girl.

Related Articles
Grace Warrior Twins with Mom Bindi Irwin, Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Family Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'
Grace Warrior Twins with Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Beloved Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Calls Father Steve Irwin Her Daughter Grace's 'Guardian Angel' 15 Years After His Death
Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful.
Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Grace Admiring Photo of Grandparents Terri and Steve: 'Beyond Beautiful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGYua7BGe5/ chandlerpowell Verified Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️ I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m so lucky to be loved by you, @bindisueirwin. Also, thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we’ve been in the hospital and I’ve been recovering. 2h
Chandler Powell Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Bindi Irwin for Taking Care of Him After He Gets His Tonsils Removed
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Get Excited When She Spots Photo of 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'
Chandler Powell's father's day post
Bindi Irwin Wishes 'Kindest' Husband Chandler Powell Happy Father's Day: 'Most Wonderful Dada'
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Bindi Irwin Announces Opening of New Restaurant and Bar Named After Daughter Grace Warrior
Terri and Robert Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
Irwin Family Opens Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Honor of Late Conservationist: 'Dad Would Be So Proud'
Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans to Don 'Prom Attire' to Celebrate Gracie Abrams Last Stop on Her Sour Tourhttps://www.instagram.com/bindisueirwin/
Bindi Irwin Enjoys a Night at the Zoo with 'Little One' Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior, and Chandler Powell with a koala
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable 1-Year Transformation Photo of Baby Grace with a Koala
Bindi Irwin
All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl, Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Gets Photobombed by a Wallaby in Selfie with Dad Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace, 6 Months, Gets Photobombed by a Wallaby in Selfie with Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell: ‘One of My Favorite Moments Ever’ tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdJ6m1oh-v7/
Bindi Irwin Says Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell Is 'One of My Favorite Moments Ever'
Bindi Irwin
Grace Warrior Is 1! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor Their Daughter on Her Birthday
terri irwin, grace
Terri Irwin Says Granddaughter Grace Has a 'Beautiful Old Soul' as She Shares Precious New Photo