Watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Act as Australia Zoo's 'Maintenance Crew'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell love watching their little girl explore the Australia Zoo.

On Friday, the couple shared a video that showed what Grace gets up to at the zoo after "all the animals have gone to bed."

Powell kicks off the video by telling the camera, "Now I'm sure some of you have wondered what happens at Australia Zoo after all animals have gone to bed and everyone's clocked off of their work day."

"Well, we're here with special behind-the-scenes footage of a certain someone who starts their workday as soon as everyone's gone home."

The video then cuts to Grace Warrior in a pajama onesie and a pair of boots wandering around a path on the zoo grounds.

"You know, I can honestly say that I didn't know that the Australia Zoo maintenance team uniform was pajamas," Irwin says as she films her 17-month-old daughter.

Next, Grace walks along a wooden bridge with a little hammer in her hands.

"Are you doing maintenance on the bridge?" Irwin asks the toddler as she walks toward the camera. "With your tiny baby hammer? Are you doing some maintenance?"

Grace then walks on a path while pointing at the sky as Irwin congratulates her for "making sure everything was fixed on the bridge" and finding birds in the sky.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star then asks Grace what's next, to which the toddler babbles as the screen reads "that sign needs repair."

She continues to talk and point up as the screen reads, "gonna need a work order."

"When everyone goes home for the day, Australia Zoo's maintenance crew heads to work! Our girl loves exploring her big, beautiful backyard," Irwin writes in the funny video's caption. "I'm so grateful she gets to grow up surrounded by animals and spectacular gardens for adventuring. ❤️"

Earlier this month, Irwin, 24, posed with her daughter while wearing an Australia Zoo khaki button-down and green pants, while Grace wore a collared khaki jumper. They appeared to be on the zoo grounds in the snap.

"Khaki isn't just a colour, it's an attitude.🤎," Irwin captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, "#WildlifeWarriors."