Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, on March 25

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate 'Two Weeks of Happiness' with Baby Girl Grace Warrior

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin are soaking up every moment with their baby girl.

On Thursday, Powell, 24, shared a series of new photos on Instagram of newborn daughter Grace Warrior, whom he and wife Bindi welcomed on March 25, as they celebrated their little girl turning two weeks old.

In the heartwarming family photos, Powell is cradling Grace while Bindi, 22, cuddles close to her daughter and holds up a sign reading "two weeks old."

"2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I'm already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I'm proud of it!" Powell captioned the post.

Bindi praised Powell in the comments for being "the greatest husband and father."

"You are our world. ❤️," she added.

Australian comedian Rove McManus also commented, writing, "Welcome to the new and greatest defining role in your life. You'll be amazing at it."

Added film producer Ellie Gonsalves, "Can't deal with this cuteness"

Bindi and brother Robert Irwin also reposted the adorable photos to their own Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, the new mom shared a too-cute sleeping photo of Grace on Instagram, writing "Our beautiful girl, always dreaming. 💛"

Bindi told The Bump in February that she and Powell were waiting to meet their baby before officially naming her.

"We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she said at the time. "We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

In her Instagram birth announcement, Bindi shared the emotional meaning behind the newborn's name and how it honors her late dad Steve, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she wrote. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."