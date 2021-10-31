Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Mark Daughter Grace's First Halloween with 'Groovy' Costumes

Grace Warrior is celebrating her first Halloween with a blast from the past!

On Saturday, Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell marked their daughter's first Halloween with an adorable photo of the family in matching costumes.

In the sweet snapshot, which the couple each shared to their respective Instagram pages, Irwin posed with Grace in her arm as she flashed a peace sign and a smile for the camera, while Powell held on tightly to a koala bear as he stood close to his wife and child, smiling as well.

"Peace, love and koala hugs. Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours. ☮️ 🐨✌️," Irwin wrote in the caption of her post, as Powell added, "Hippie Halloween from our family❤️☮️," in his.

Earlier this week, Irwin celebrated her baby daughter turning 7 months old by sharing a pair of photos on Instagram that were taken by brother Robert Irwin.

In the first image, Grace is seen smiling in a pink sweater while holding a display that says her age, as she sticks out her tongue for the photo op in the second snapshot.

"Expectation vs. Reality (swipe) 🥰 Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles," Irwin captioned the post. "Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior."

Powell also posted a photo for the milestone, saying, "Our Grace is 7 months ❤️ As I write this she is saying 'ah-goo' and blowing raspberries. I'm so proud. We love you, sweetheart!"

Bindi and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary on March 25.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," the mom of one wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the family of three. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

While chatting with PEOPLE earlier this year about how life has been since welcoming Grace, Irwin explained "it's as if she's always been with us."