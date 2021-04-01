Meet Grace Warrior! All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl

Irwin and Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated August 05, 2021 04:42 PM

Hello, World

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

The happy couple announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021. 

One day later, Bindi shared details about her baby girl in a loving Instagram post, featuring a photo of her and Chandler holding little Grace and another of a baby blue onesie with a koala bear on the front.

Baby Makes Three

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Baby Grace arrived just in time for her parents' wedding anniversary!

Powell wrote on Instagram, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life."

The new dad added, "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️"

Motherly Love

Credit: Courtesy Bindi Irwin

The first-time mom wrote on Instagram, "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️"

The 22-year-old added of her daughter's name, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s." She continued her heartfelt caption, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Best Uncle Ever

Credit: robert irwin photography/ instagram

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, posted a sweet photo with his niece captioned, "Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️"

He added, "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

One Week Old

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram; Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

When Grace turned 1 week old, Bindi posted a series of sweet photos of the newborn writing, "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love." 

His Girls

Powell marked the occasion with a post that read, "One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect." 

Smile Big

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

In one photo, Grace showed off a little smile for her mom. 

Baby's First Prank

Credit: terri Irwin/twitter

At just 1 week old, little Grace had her first "croc" interaction and very first prank.

In an April Fools' Day joke, the Irwin family gathered for a photo holding pairs of Crocs shoes. Grace's grandma Terri Irwin shared the photo on Twitter, writing, "Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter... April Fool's!"

Dream Big, Little One

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

"Our beautiful girl, always dreaming. 💛, " Irwin captioned a sweet photo of her daughter sleeping. 

Adoring Parents

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Powell shared a series of photos on Instagram of  baby Grace and Bindi as they celebrated two weeks with their little girl

"2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I'm already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I'm proud of it!" Powell captioned the post. 

Best Dad Ever

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

In the comments of the sweet photos, Bindi called Powell "the greatest husband and father."

"You are our world. ❤️," she added.

Family Photo

Credit: discovery+/Australia Zoo

Take your baby to work day! Grace Warrior fits right in with her family at the Australia Zoo! 

Fun with Uncle Robert

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Grace's uncle, Robert, penned a sweet note about his niece, which he posted alongside a few photos on Instagram.

"Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time," Robert shared.

He added, "I feel so honoured that I'll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!"

Wrapped Around Her Finger

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

The Irwin family is clearly smitten with baby Grace. 

A Note of Gratitude

Bindi wrote a sweet note in appreciation of her husband, Chandler, sharing, "A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband. Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️"

Family Photo

Chandler snapped a photo on a walk with his wife, Grace and their pup, simply captioning the picture, "Family photo❤️." 

Full of Firsts

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," Bindi shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Grace and a few of the aforementioned tortoises.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.

The Family Business

The proud mom also shared a video of her "little wildlife warrior" kicking it with some of her new animal friends. 

All Smiles

"Grace's beautiful smile," Bindi captioned a photo of her baby girl looking content in her arms. 

Khaki Crew

Chandler showed off his and Grace's "dad and daughter khakis" in a photo taken at the Australian Zoo. 

First Mother's Day

Chandler celebrated his wife on Mother's Day, posting a sweet photo of their family of three to Instagram. He wrote in the photo's caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing wife❤️ This is your first Mother's Day yet it feels like you've been doing this forever. Grace and I are both lucky and grateful to have you in our lives. We love you so much."

Big Smiles

Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

"Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old," Bindi captioned a photo snuggling her daughter outside in honor of the infant turning 2 months old. "She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big. She lights up the world with her beautiful heart. 💛"

Table for Three

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Twitter

"First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl. I'm a proud mama. ✨," Bindi captioned a photo with Chandler and their daughter in a stroller while on a night out. 

Gal Pals

Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

"My girls ❤️," Chandler captioned a photo of Grace snoozing in her mom's lap. Their dog, Piggy, also made it into the shot. 

Koala-ty Time

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Grace spent some koala-ty time with a new furry friend in May 2021. "Grace Warrior's first koala encounter," her mom captioned a photo with Grace,  Chandler and a koala. "She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute. 🐨"

Little Light

Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

"Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles," Bindi shared alongside a photo of her daughter's grin as her baby girl turned 2 months old. "She is the happiest little light in the world. 💛🐨." 

Ready to Roam

Credit: bindi irwin/instagram

"Our sweet girl snuggly and adventuring through Australia Zoo. Giggling when we talk about all the animals we're strolling by. ❤️," Bindi captioned a photo from a walk around the Australia Zoo. 

Totally Wild

Grace is "already a legend at spotting wildlife" according to her dad. 

Tub Talk

Credit: Bindir Irwin/Instagram

In a post-bath time photo, Bindi smiles down at her daughter, who is wrapped in a towel. 

Adventure Time

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"Adventures with our little bug. 💗," Bindi captioned a photo with Grace. The photo, which was taken by her husband, shows the new mom and her baby girl out and about on a walk. 

Best buds

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram. Inset: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"My buddy💗," Chandler captioned a sweet snap with Grace in May 2021. 

Bindi wrote of Chandler in a Father's Day Instagram post, "My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite.

Focusing on Happiness

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

In June 2021, Bindi announced that she would be taking a break from social media to focus on her family and her mental health. She accompanied the announcement with a sweet, black and white photo of her with a smiling Grace. 

Let Me Take a Selfie

Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

"This girl … loves a selfie 🥰," Bindi shared in an Instagram post featuring a very adorable Grace Warrior posing for selfies with her mom and dad. 

Sunny Days

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband," Bindi captioned a photo with Grace taken by her husband, Chandler Powell.

Mom Snuggles

After a month away from social media, Bindi returned with a series of photos, captioning her post, "Grace Warrior * A collection of my favourite moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛"

Picture Perfect

Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

The family of three was all smiles in a family photo shared upon the 23-year-old's return. 

Mom Hugs Are the Best Hugs

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Bindi counted this photo among her one of her "favourite moments" from her month away from social media. 

Swaddled Up

Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

No better place to sit back and relax than swaddled in your mom's arms, right? 

Comfy Cozy

Credit: bindi Irwin/ instagram

Well, unless you count this very cozy looking stroller situation. 

Sweet Face

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Chandler posted a photo of Grace in a pink hat and koala onesie, captioning the cute pic, "Smiles over breakfast with this happy little light❤️"

Giggly Girl

Grace finds United States geography absolutely hilarious! In a giggle-filled video shared by her dad Chandler (who's American), the infant giggles away as her mom sings "The 50 Nifty United States" to her. 

Smiles for Dad

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Grace and her dad showed off matching smiles in a photo shared by Bindi. 

First Birthday as a Mom

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

In July 2021, Bindi celebrated her first birthday since welcoming Grace Warrior into the world! She shared photos from her celebration, "My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift. Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all," referencing Grace's big smile.

She joked, "Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!). 💛" 

Relatively Speaking

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

"Uncle life is just the best ☺️," Robert Irwin shared alongside a photo with his niece. "Look at Grace's little smile!!!!"

Too Cool for School

Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Bindi thinks that "Grace's face is a MOOD 💜" and we've got to agree! 

By Andrea Wurzburger