Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'First Birthday as a Mama' with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell

"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know," Chandler Powell wrote in a loving birthday message to Bindi Irwin

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star turned 23 on Saturday and her family members marked the occasion with loving social media posts. Chandler Powell, with whom she shares daughter Grace Warrior, posted a sweet photo of the family of three on his Instagram page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know," he wrote. "Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart. You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it's our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you❤️"

Powell, 24, then shared another photo of his wife and daughter on his Instagram Story, showing Grace — who will celebrate her 4-month birthday on Sunday — sweetly napping in her mom's arms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi's younger brother Robert also shared his own tribute, posting a selfie of the siblings with Powell and baby Grace.

"Happy birthday @bindisueirwin 😊 You've always been the best sister, and now it's so cool to see you as such a wonderful mum to little Grace! I'm so proud of you!" he wrote. "(Ps. You and Chandler are raising an absolute fashion icon 😂😎)"

"Happy birthday, beautiful Bindi. You have always been our greatest adventure!" mom Terri Irwin added on Twitter alongside a throwback photo of young Bindi with her late dad, Steve Irwin.

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Bindi went on to thank everyone for their warm messages and noted how special it was to celebrate her first birthday as a mom.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift," she captioned a few photos with Grace. "Our sweet Grace Warrior's face says it all. Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!). 💛 Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me."

Last month, the new mom opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace on March 25.