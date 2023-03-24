Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter's 2nd Birthday with Sweet Post: 'Being Your Mama Is the Best Part of My Life'

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her husband welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on their first wedding anniversary

By
Published on March 24, 2023 11:06 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLysu8vwzh/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter's 3rd Birthday with Sweet Message: 'You Are the Sunshine That Fills Our Lives'
Photo: Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi Irwin is a mom to a 2-year-old!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star marked daughter Grace Warrior's birthday with a special message shared on Instagram Saturday morning Australia time.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," she wrote alongside photos of her and husband Chandler Powell posing with their adorable toddler on a beautiful snowy day.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one said. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

She went on to praise her daughter, writing, "You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic."

Reflecting on her first couple of years of motherhood, Irwin, 24, said, "Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence."

Powell, 26, also celebrated "two whole years of magic" in a cute post dedicated to his daughter.

"Grace, you amaze me and your mama every day. From rescuing beetles off sidewalks to spotting birds and climbing trees, you are always up for an adventure," he captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo laughing together in the snow.

"I can't wait to see everything you achieve next. I love you and being your Dada is the best. ❤️ Happy Birthday!!!"

In the comments section, Irwin called the pair "my loves," adding a red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior Are One Adorable Pair

She and Powell welcomed Grace on March 24, 2021, which also marked their first wedding anniversary.

In October, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE about her hopes for Grace's future.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," sand Irwin. "I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world. Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."

Irwin's mother, Terri Irwin, also shared her hopes.

"My hope for Grace is to be a changemaker for women," Terri said. "I would like her to have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life. Whatever her chosen field, I hope to be able to give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration for other girls. Not only do I believe she can achieve her dreams, I want to encourage her to achieve goals that are even beyond what she dreams possible!"

