Bindi Irwin Celebrates 7 Months of Baby Grace Warrior, Who 'Loves Snuggles' and 'Trying New Food'
"Our daughter is the cutest," Chandler Powell wrote to wife Bindi Irwin as they marked baby Grace Warrior turning 7 months old
Seven months of Grace Warrior!
Bindi Irwin celebrated her baby daughter turning 7 months old on Monday, sharing a pair of photos on Instagram that were taken by brother Robert Irwin. In the first image, Grace smiles in a pink sweater while holding a display that says her age, and in the second snapshot, she sticks out her tongue for the photo op.
"Expectation vs. Reality (swipe) 🥰 Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles," Bindi, 23, captioned the post. "Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior."
In the comment section, husband Chandler Powell wrote, "Our daughter is the cutest," and Bindi added, "Thank you for the wonderful photos @robertirwinphotography!"
Powell also posted a photo for the milestone, saying, "Our Grace is 7 months ❤️ As I write this she is saying 'ah-goo' and blowing raspberries. I'm so proud. We love you, sweetheart!"
Bindi and Powell welcomed baby Grace on their one-year wedding anniversary this past March 25.
Celebrating Grace's 6-month birthday last month, Bindi shared more sweet photos of her daughter, writing, "We love you beyond description." Then, in the comment section, Powell wrote, "That smile gets me every time ❤️."
Earlier this month, Bindi shared on Instagram that her baby girl now "pokes her tongue out as soon as she knows we're about to take a photo," which the new mom said she loves.
Bindi opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about how life has been since welcoming Grace. "When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said at the time. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."