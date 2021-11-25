Bindi Irwin Poses Daughter Grace Warrior in Crocodile Statue to Celebrate Her 8 Month Birthday

Grace Warrior is one fearless baby!

Proud mom Bindi Irwin celebrated her daughter's 8-month milestone with a pair of amusing snapshots taken by her brother Robert Irwin, in which Grace posed in the mouth of a giant crocodile statue at the Australia Zoo.

Irwin, 23, captioned the adorable photos, in which Grace bravely sat in the jaws of the fake reptilian creature: "And here we are, our baby girl is 8 months old and her personality continues to shine."

"One of the things she likes most is our giant crocodile statue here at Australia Zoo. She's growing up so fast and her smile lights up the world. 💛🐊 Grace Warrior, we love you beyond description," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star raved.

In the second photo, baby Grace boldly wrapped her little hand around one of the croc's teeth and smiled big.

"She is the cutest. I love you both❤️" Grace's dad Chandler Powell, 25, sweetly wrote in the comments section.

Powell also shared an identical photo with his Instagram followers, marking the special day.

The former professional wakeboarder gushed, "8 months with Grace Warrior ❤️ Thankful every day that she gets to grow up here at Australia Zoo. Between walking through the gardens, making animal friendships, and admiring crocodile statues🐊 She's absolutely nailing life!"

Just last week, Irwin called her daughter "the best part of my life," in a loving post, featuring a shot of the mother-daughter duo seemingly lounging around on the couch.

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that one of her favorite pastimes is "Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam."

"Best part of my day, every day," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself crouched down next to Grace in her stroller (their family dog Piggy made a cameo, as well).

Earlier this year, Powell and Irwin welcomed Grace, the same day as their first wedding anniversary.

The mom of one made the announcement on Instagram. "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she wrote."