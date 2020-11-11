Bindi Irwin Celebrates Reaching 20 Weeks in Her Pregnancy: 'Halfway There!'

"The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless," Bindi Irwin wrote

Bindi Irwin is getting closer to meeting her baby girl.

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be gave fans a pregnancy update on her Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with her husband Chandler Powell while holding up a sign reading "20 weeks."

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star revealed that she has hit the halfway point in her pregnancy and that their baby girl is "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

In the heartwarming picture, Irwin is wearing a pair of overalls over a white t-shirt while snuggled up to Powell, who is dressed in a crocodile-print top.

The pair are posing in front of two emus for the maternity shot.

"Halfway there!" the 22-year old captioned the picture. "💗 The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

"We both sure love you too❤️," Powell, 23, commented, adding, "I’m so excited for all of the adventures will have with our baby girl."

The official account for the Austalia Zoo replied that they are "beyond excited for you guys!"

"You’re going to be incredible parents. Can’t wait to meet Baby Wildlife Warrior next year 💕💗🎉," the park added.

Irwin announced that she's expecting her first baby in August, four months after she and longtime love Powell tied the knot on March 25.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Irwin continued in part. "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us."

Powell commented on his wife's post at the time, writing, "You're going to be the best mother ❤️."

On Monday, Irwin showed off a current favorite item of clothing on her Instagram feed, posing with a big smile in a khaki-colored long-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of maternity jeans.

"Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don't think I'll ever be able [to] go back," she wrote. "Any other mamas out there that can relate? 💙"

Fans chimed in with their stories in the comments, with one telling Irwin, "My kids are 9 and 3 and I still on occasion wear some of my old ones 😂."