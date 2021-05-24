Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding

Bindi Irwin Celebrates 2 Months with Baby Grace Warrior: 'The Happiest Little Light in the World'

Bindi Irwin is celebrating two months with baby Grace Warrior!

On Monday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared several sweet photos of her baby girl next to a placard that says "I'm two months old today."

In the pics, Grace wore an adorable gray onesie with a koala on the front and a pink bow.

"Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles!" Bindi captioned her post. "She is the happiest little light in the world. 💛🐨"

Earlier this month, Bindi shared an adorable mother-daughter snap of herself holding Grace while visiting a lush garden at her family's Australia Zoo.

The new mom said that as Grace approached the two-month milestone, she loved "an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big."

"She lights up the world with her beautiful heart," Bindi added.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."