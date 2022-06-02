Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter Grace the 'Fashion Icon of the Family' as She Sports Customized Jacket

Grace Warrior is a little fashionista!

On Wednesday, Bindi Irwin, 23, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story of her 14-month-old daughter Grace showing off a customized denim jacket with her name on it.

The little girl's blush-colored denim jacket features her name in white bold letters on the back as well as a few cute zoo animal patches including one of a koala and a giraffe. Grace paired her outfit with a purple bucket hat with flowers and light pink tights.

"GRACE warrior FASHION ICON OF THE FAMILY," wrote Irwin, who shares her daughter with husband Chandler Powell.

She also shared a sweet photo of Grace smiling and posing in front of a body of water.

Last week, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, Powell, their daughter Grace, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia, captioning the Instagram post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."

In addition to the cute family snaps, the photos also showcased the group's gorgeous surroundings, which included breathtaking views of mountains, a lake, and beautiful greenery.

Bindi and Powell, 25, live and work at the Australia Zoo alongside Terri, 57, and Robert, 18. The pair welcomed daughter Grace a little over a year ago on their first wedding anniversary on March 25.

The couple recently chatted with PEOPLE about their first year as parents, sharing that the experience has already taught them so much.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell explained. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."