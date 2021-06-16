Bindi Irwin on Breastfeeding 11-Week-Old Baby Grace: 'It's a Learning Curve'

Bindi Irwin is getting candid about breastfeeding her baby girl Grace Warrior.

"It's a learning curve," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, tells PEOPLE. "You want to make sure your baby is full, and you're learning as a new mom as well. It was the most exciting moment when she figured out how to latch properly."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell, 24, welcomed their first child, daughter Grace on March 25. "It's really, really amazing to be able to have that closeness," says Irwin of breastfeeding. "This little bond that you have with them that is just extraordinary."

Still, the daughter of Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin says she's supportive of however moms choose to feed their babies.

For more on Bindi and baby Grace, pick up the latest issue of People on newsstands Friday.

"It's so nice to have so many options now," she says. "I think that in this day and age, it's so important as a mother to encourage other moms. Everybody has a different journey when it comes to feeding their baby and it's so important to be supportive of everybody.

The mom of one continues: "As you become a mom you enter this club and it's unlike anything else in the world and everybody has different advice and thoughts. I think that as anything else, it's just about supporting each other and being encouraging with one another because everybody has a different journey when it comes to raising their baby, especially with feeding."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Now settled in at home at the Australia Zoo with baby Grace, Irwin says her daughter is the center of their world.

"Everything that Grace does is amazing. She'll giggle, and we all drop what we're doing to watch," the proud parent raves.