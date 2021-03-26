"Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," new mom Bindi Irwin said

Bindi Irwin Gave Birth to Baby Girl on Her First Wedding Anniversary: 'She Chose the Perfect Day'

Bindi Irwin is celebrating one year of marriage with a newborn!

On Friday, the new mom, 22, announced on Instagram that she and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. The newborn — who weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 20 inches long — arrived on the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family of three.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she added.

Over on his Instagram page, new dad Powell, 24, wrote, in part, "Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

On March 25, 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Bindi and Powell exchanged handwritten vows in a small ceremony at Australia Zoo officiated by a local celebrant. In attendance were lots of animals and just three guests: Irwin's mom, Terri; her younger brother Robert; and her late father's best friend, Wes Mannion.

"We didn't really have a schedule, so we were like, 'Well, let's just have breakfast then get ready whenever we feel like it,'" Bindi previously told PEOPLE. "It was almost like we were eloping. Kind of crazy and certainly not what we had planned, but I think that made it even more special. Even if it wasn't by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect."