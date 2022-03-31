Bindi Irwin Has 'Oceans of Love' for Husband Chandler Powell, Daughter Grace in New Beach Photo

Bindi Irwin is gushing over her family of three.

On Wednesday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet Instagram photo of her husband Chandler Powell and daughter Grace Warrior during a recent trip to the beach.

In the snap, Powell, 25, held both of baby Grace's hands as they walked along the shore. "Oceans of love for these two. 💙 @chandlerpowell," Irwin, 23, captioned the post.

Powell later commented under the photo, writing, "We both love you so much💙."

Last week, Irwin and Powell celebrated their daughter's first birthday in Australia.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person," Irwin captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. "Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️."

Powell also shared a tribute to his adorable daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "It's been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you've been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️."

The Australia Zoo even celebrated Grace's big day with special festivities at the park.

Some of the fun-filled activities included a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, a clay workshop and free birthday cupcakes. The zoo's newest playground, Camp Grace, named after the birthday girl, was also unveiled to the public.

Along with Grace's birthday, Irwin and Powell also marked another milestone on Friday: their second wedding anniversary.

"We had been planning for almost a year," Irwin told PEOPLE shortly after she and Powell tied the knot, reflecting on getting married right as the pandemic was starting. "But as soon as this all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe."