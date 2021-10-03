Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Sticks Out Her Tongue in New 'Favourite' Photo with Chandler Powell

The conservationist shared an adorable image of her daughter Grace Warrior sticking out her tongue for the camera while in the arms of Chandler Powell

It looks like Bindi Irwin has a new favorite picture!

The 23-year-old conservationist shared an adorable image of husband Chandler Powell holding their child while grinning ear-to-ear as their 6-month-old daughter Grace Warrior stuck out her tongue for the camera.

"Favourite photo. ❤️ @chandlerpowell," Irwin captioned the sweet shot on Saturday.

"We love you so much❤️," Powell, 24, added in the comments.

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace into the world on their one-year wedding anniversary on March 25. After Irwin opted for a brief break from social media after giving birth, she and her husband have shared many cute snaps of their young daughter online.

On Thursday, Grace stuck her tongue out for the camera while mom Bindi snapped a mirror pic of them in funky sunglasses.

"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Powell wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "It absolutely made my day and I hope it makes yours too. These two always put a smile on my face 😂❤️."

The week prior, Powell shared another awesome image of Grace, who was reaching out for a nearby wallaby.

"Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby," Powell said in the Instagram post. "'I just want to hug you!'"

The rest of the Irwin family has also gotten in on the fun. Last week, Bindi shared a heartwarming clip of her brother Robert Irwin, 17, playing the guitar for Grace, allowing her to strum some of the strings.