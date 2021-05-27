Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Warrior Meeting Animals: Photos

"I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals," Bindi Irwin, who shares daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, previously said

By Kate Hogan
Updated July 07, 2021 02:55 PM

Kangaroos

Credit: Chandler Powell Instagram

Dad Chandler Powell shared a sweet photograph in July as Bindi introduced their newborn daughter to some baby kangaroos.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey," Powell captioned one snap of the Crikey! It's the Irwins star holding their daughter, 3 months, while surrounded by several of the zoo animals.

"Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," Powell added of the successful introduction.

Koalas

Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

At just a few months old, Grace had her first koala encounter at Australia Zoo. 

"She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "Too cute. 🐨"

Star Tortoises

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

For her 1-month photo shoot, Grace found herself surrounded by equally tiny star tortoises while wearing an Australia Zoo button-down.

"We're so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess," Bindi shared on Instagram. "I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Chickens

Credit: terri irwin/ twitter

Grandma Terri Irwin introduced her then-3-week-old granddaughter to two chickens at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo in an adorable snapshot shared on Twitter.

"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri captioned the photo, which featured her cradling baby Grace while kneeling beside the chickens.

Bindi retweeted her mom's sweet post on her own Twitter account and wrote, "The most wonderful moment" with a yellow heart emoji.

Dogs

Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi's pup Piggy often sits dutifully next to baby sis Grace in photos. 

Crocs

Credit: terri Irwin/twitter

Just kidding! For Grace's first April Fool's Day, the Irwin-Powell family got creative with a "Croc" encounter posted to Uncle Robert's Instagram.

