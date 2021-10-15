Watch Bindi Irwin and Baby Grace Help Make a Dog-Friendly Cake to Celebrate National Pug Day

Bindi Irwin and her family are getting together to celebrate their beloved dog, Stella the pug.

In a YouTube video shared on Friday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, is joined by her 6-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin to make a canine-friendly treat in honor of National Pug Day.

"She may not be the most dangerous creature we have here, but she's an absolute legend," Robert, 17, jokes as he takes the pooch for a walk around Australia Zoo, where the Irwins work and live.

The family then convenes at a kitchen to put the finishing touches on what Robert calls an "oat-based, gluten-free, vegan birthday cake for dogs," making an icing comprised of yogurt and peanut butter.

In one adorable moment, Grace is mesmerized by the confection and smiles with her tongue out — something she's known to do in recent weeks.

"Oh dear," Bindi quips after her daughter hilariously breaks off a piece of the cake.

The fun continues as the family's other dog, Piggy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, joins the group and begins licking the crumbs off Grace's hand.

"That was Grace's first cake assembly and National Pug Day, so she's excited," Bindi says.

"She loved it," Robert chimes in. "And most importantly, the pug — the pug of the hour — she was loving it."

"Well done, everybody!" Bindi adds.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," Bindi told The Bump in February of how she hopes to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife conservation. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generation."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation. My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,' " she explained. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."