Bindi Irwin previously opened up about wanting her daughter Grace Warrior to follow in her family's footsteps

Bindi Irwin's 'Sweetheart' Daughter Grace, 8 Months, Shows Off Her Own Set of Khakis

Bindi Irwin's baby is being outfitted in the family uniform!

On Halloween Sunday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a photo on Instagram of 8-month-old daughter Grace Warrior posing between pumpkins while wearing an official Australia Zoo khaki shirt.

The mom, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, wrote simply, "Sweetheart 💛," beside the photos.

The zoo's Instagram account commented, "Sooo cute! Love her little khaki shirt. 😍"

Bindi, 23, previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February.

"I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added at the time. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."