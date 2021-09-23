Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Warrior, 5 Months, Meets a Wallaby: 'I Just Want to Hug You'

Baby Grace Warrior is getting up close and personal with a wallaby.

She turns 6 months old in a few days, but the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell has already met more than a few animals, following in her famous family's wildlife conservation mission. On Wednesday, Powell shared a photo of Grace reaching out to a wallaby, which is similar to a small kangaroo.

"Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby. 'I just want to hug you!' " Powell captioned the Instagram post.

Bindi, 23, previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife.

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."