New mom Bindi Irwin previously opened up about the inspiration behind baby Grace's bunny-themed nursery

Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Grace, 5 Months, in Nursery: 'My Little Ray of Sunshine'

Baby Grace is the light of Bindi Irwin's life!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a sweet photo of her 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram Wednesday, showing the smiling baby sitting in her nursery wearing cozy clothes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little ray of sunshine. 🌈🦒🐰🌸," Bindi captioned the post, as husband Chandler Powell commented, "The brightest little sunshine☀️."

For Australia's Father's Day over the weekend, Powell shared a photo of himself embracing Grace, adding the caption, "Being Grace's dad is the greatest gift of all ❤️ Love my girl!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Prior to their baby girl's arrival, Bindi explained to The Bump how she created an adorable baby room. According to Bindi, since her mom Terri Irwin decided her grandmother nickname would be Bunny, they incorporated the furry animals into the nursery's design.

"With my sweetheart mum being called 'Bunny' I had to include some woodland creatures in our nursery designs. Bunnies seemed like the perfect theme for our girl's nursery," Bindi told The Bump in February.

Additionally, Bindi explained why Terri, 57, chose to go by Bunny.

"My extraordinary mama is my best friend and I know that she is going to be such an amazing grandmother," she said at the time. "We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link. We decided that she's going to be called 'Bunny.' "