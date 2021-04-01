Bindi Irwin and Family Share Hilarious April Fools' Day Photo of Baby Grace's 'First Croc Encounter'

Little Grace Warrior is only 1-week-old and she's already had her first "croc" interaction!

In a laugh-out-loud April Fools' Day joke on Thursday, the Irwin family gathered for a photo holding pairs of Crocs shoes alongside Bindi, 22, and her newborn daughter, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

New grandma Terri, 56, shared the photo — which also includes baby Grace's Uncle Robert, 17 — on Twitter, writing, "Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter... April Fool's!"

While it may be too soon for actual crocodile rendezvous, Grace is set to follow in her animal-loving family's footsteps — even her name is a tribute to her late grandpa, Steve Irwin, a.k.a. the Crocodile Hunter. Steve was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi wrote in her Instagram announcement last week. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Leading up to their baby's birth, the couple referred to their daughter as Baby Wildlife Warrior, a nickname she explained also paid tribute to Steve, who was big on wildlife conservation, just like the family continues to be.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi told The Bump. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."