Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is the 'Center of Our Universe'

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are still in awe of daughter Grace Warrior.

Bindi, 23, and Chandler, 25, shared adorable family photos in the sand with their 13-month-old daughter Grace Thursday on Instagram.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star posed alongside her husband and daughter in the first photo, and her brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin made an appearance in the second snapshot.

"Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe," Bindi captioned the set of pictures, to which her husband added in the comments: "My world. She's growing up so fast❤️."

Bindi celebrated her second Mother's Day earlier this month, honoring her mom Terri and mother-in-law Shannan Powell with separate special Instagram posts.

"The strongest, most loving and caring woman in the world," she captioned a throwback photo of her and Terri. "Mum, I love you more than I can possibly describe. I am forever in awe of the remarkable person you are."

"Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I can remember," Bindi added.

Bindi marked her first Mother's Day last year after giving birth to her daughter on March 25, 2021 — the same day as her wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram, sharing a drawn picture of her late father Steve Irwin holding his newborn granddaughter in his arms among other photos.