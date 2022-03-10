Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Play Peekaboo with 'Cutest' Daughter Grace — See the Sweet Video!
Grace Warrior is all smiles during playtime with her parents!
In a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared an adorable video of their daughter, 11 months, giggling while playing a round of peekaboo.
Grace hides behind a couch in the sweet clip, every so often popping her head up to surprise her parents. At the end of the video, Powell makes a quick appearance to move one of the couch pillows to reveal Grace's smiling face.
"Peekaboo with the cutest. 💞," they captioned the video, set to Christina Perri's "You Mean the Whole Wide World to Me."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Clip of Daughter Grace Playing with Tortoise: Watch
Earlier this week, Powell, 25, celebrated Grace and wife Irwin, 23, on International Women's Day on Tuesday.
Alongside a cute photo of the mother-daughter pair, Powell wrote, "#InternationalWomensDay is even more special this year with our little woman here to celebrate."
"It has been amazing to watch my wife become the incredible mama she is today and Grace grow into the determined person she is," he added.
The mom of one sweetly replied to the post, "We love you so much. ❤️"
Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021 - the same day they marked their one-year wedding anniversary. The parents will celebrate their daughter's first birthday later this month.